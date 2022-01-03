Long forgotten is the community that helped understand Huntington’s disease

At the age of 25, Yoelvis Soto, a resident of the San Luis neighborhood, in the San Francisco de Maracaibo municipality, began to manifest the symptoms of Huntington’s disease, a hereditary condition that he shares with many of his neighbors in that small town of the Zulia state. He had training as a paramedic and worked in the shrimp farms that operate in the area, activities that he would soon have to abandon.

Today, at 32 years old, the involuntary and jerky movements that characterize the disease completely prevent him from working. From his time in the world of work, he did not have any pension left that could help him support his 7 and 10-year-old children. The smallest has begun to show symptoms of early development of the disease and walks, his relatives describe, on the tips of his feet. She often misses school because her mother is afraid she may fall and hurt herself. Not only because of the difficulties to maintain balance, typical of the disease, but because other children bully and push him. “Some days, she comes home with scrapes,” describes her aunt, Evelyn Soto.

Yoelvis is mortified precisely by the rejection and contempt shown by others towards those like him who suffer from the disease for which his father died at 50 years of age. “In other municipalities and here there is not much support,” he says. The stigma makes daily life even more difficult for the inhabitants of San Luis, an area punished by extreme poverty, the lack of access to drinking water and electricity, and where the public health clinic that should serve the community has been closed since about two years ago, when the covid-19 pandemic began.

Although the health crisis is widespread throughout the state of Zulia, in San Luis it is even more evident, precisely because of the high presence of Huntington’s disease. Along with Barranquitas, another population on the western shore of Lake Maracaibo, has the highest prevalences of this condition worldwide: while, in general, it is reported to affect 2.7 people per 100,000 inhabitants, here it is estimated that there are 700 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

Origin of the Huntington

In addition to uncontrollable movements, Huntington’s disease is accompanied by other problems, such as language and behavior disorders, including mood swings, depression, and aggressiveness, as well as headaches, insomnia, and progressive cognitive decline. The origin is a genetic mutation that causes an abnormality in the production of a protein known as huntingtin, which in this case becomes a toxic substance for neurons.

In early December, Norma Gotera, who had recently seen one of her three daughters die, Rudy Soto, 44, a Huntington patient, was making efforts to get medical care for another of her daughters, Alexandra Soto, 46, also diagnosed with the disease and affected by a picture of fever and seizures. With sacrifices he managed to collect 16 dollars that he needed to pay in a private laboratory for the blood tests that were requested to determine what was wrong with Alexandra. To this he must have added the effort involved in transferring his daughter, very weak and almost prostrate, to the clinic, located several streets from his house, to be examined.

In the house that has belonged to Nelly Guerra for 38 years, where a community center in Barrio Adentro runs that she is in charge of coordinating, the situation is not encouraging either. He shows the shelves where medicines used to be kept, completely empty. “We have four years that do not send anything from the ministry (of Health).” The aid that he manages to distribute does not come from the State, but from private national and international foundations that send him bags of food to distribute in the neighborhood, as well as some medicines and other items, such as diapers, which quickly run out.

But if anything speaks eloquently of the oblivion in which this community survives, it is a red brick building at the entrance to the neighborhood. On its façade there is still a sign that reads Huntington’s Korea Home House “Love and Faith”. A care center for people with this condition operated there between 2000 and 2013. Some 65 patients could come to reside there when they got worse. Today, the doors to the center are closed and the place has been vandalized.

The memory of a contribution

Few remember the relationship of the community of San Luis, today sunk in abandonment, with a historical scientific advance. Thanks to the fact that its inhabitants agreed to have samples taken to participate in international scientific studies, it was possible to identify the gene linked to Huntington’s disease, a milestone that was published in 1993 in the journal Cell.

There, reference is made to the “Venezuelan pedigree”, the genealogical tree built with information on more than 18,000 people that the American researcher Nancy Wexler managed to put together thanks to her constant visits, during the eighties and nineties, to the areas affected by Huntington’s disease in Maracaibo.

The roots of this story can be traced a few decades earlier, when the Venezuelan doctor Américo Negrette, who was a professor at the Faculty of Medicine of the University of Zulia, described in a first publication of 1955 his observations on several dozen cases of what then It used to be called Mal de San Vito.

The work of Negrette and her disciples was what made the international scientific community turn its eyes to the “sanviteros” after a few years, as they still identify with each other as the inhabitants of this small fishing village.

An article published in 2004 in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences from the United States, reports that Wexler and his collaborators developed for their research “a protocol of neurological, cognitive and psychiatric evaluations to specifically satisfy the cultural and educational requirements of this mainly uneducated community.” That allowed them to feed, for 23 years, a database with the information of 2,547 people who were examined annually for these studies.

Only the older ones now seem to have a memory of the visits of those international investigation teams. Norma Gotera remembers that at those times they used to receive donations of clothing and medicines. The Hereditary Disease Foundation to which Wexler belongs played a role in the opening and maintenance of the Casa Hogar Amor y Fe.

A letter published by Wexler in The Lancet, In 2013, he talks about the financial difficulties to maintain the institution: to pay its director, the doctor Margot de Young, two nurses and 30 employees they needed $ 750,000 per year and in total they required one million dollars per year to continue operating. In an interview with The New York Times In 2020, Wexler pointed out that the house had been closed by decision of the Venezuelan government.

To the entities that could provide support to Huntington patients, but which are currently closed, is added the Institute of Genetic Research of the University of Zulia, affected by the acute lack of resources suffered by the university, says geneticist Lennie Pineda, retired researcher from that organization.

Pineda prepared a few years ago a review from the bioethical point of view of the studies carried out by international researchers among Huntington de Maracaibo patients, which questioned the way in which the samples were obtained, due, among other reasons, to the social vulnerability of the disease. studied population that, in the long run, did not have access to the results of the genetic analyzes.

He adds that the contribution of those who volunteered to participate in the studies has not ceased, although the great promise of a cure has not yet materialized. “This genetic material has allowed the discovery of other genes. The samples of these people are kept in repositories of multiple laboratories around the world ”.

Debt to remedy

For Marina González, from the NGO Hábitat LUZ, which has developed cooperation projects in the area, it is not enough to remember the debts that the international scientific community has with the San Luis community, we must also highlight those that the state has with it Venezuelan. “We must not forget that this is a disease that attacks people in their productive ages, so their families are extremely vulnerable. Hence, we must combat exclusion and give them tools to strengthen their education and economy ”.

The poverty in which the inhabitants of San Luis live becomes a factor that increases the risk of earlier development of Huntington’s disease, as has been described by scientific research to which the inhabitants of this area themselves contributed.

Dozens of children with Huntington’s family histories do not have access right now to the genetic counseling they need or the conditions that could make a difference in their lives. Jhonny and María Soto form one of those families that every day begs for the disease to pass them by. His mother died from that cause and she, who comes from Barranquitas, says that one of her aunts suffered from it. “But my mother, thank God, he didn’t get that bad thing,” he says.

The psychiatrist Rey Varela, who voluntarily visits the area every fortnight, and who was linked to the community through his work with the NGOs Paluz and Factor H, emphasizes that treatments should be individualized and not standardized. In each case, it should be evaluated whether antidepressants, antipsychotics, or other drugs, such as tetrabenazine, are needed to control exaggerated movements.

The accompaniment of family members is also essential: they are the ones who assume the care tasks, including feeding, which must be specially prepared to avoid drowning when patients cannot swallow. However, the main concern remains poverty. “If a person does not have to eat three times a day, he will not have to take medicine because the first thing he has to do is satisfy the need for hunger.”

For Marielba Nunez

