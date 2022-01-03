love, money and work predictions for January 3-9

Leo (born between July 23 and August 22): Monday the 3rd, is a day in which it is very important that you can give life to some issues that were stopped. Now with your great vitality you will give them another touch and everything will begin to speed up and take shape.

On Tuesday the 4th, on this day it is advisable that you take care of your personal well-being and your physical and mental health to give the best of yourself to others. You will feel that you need to advise someone close to you.

On Wednesday the 5th, you will feel that it is a day in which you can keep your energy at peak and feel good both physically and emotionally. You should take time off.

On Thursday 6, on this day you can take care of maintaining associations and commitments with other people in a dynamic and jovial way. It is important to maintain a good atmosphere and cordiality.

Friday the 7th is a day to provide your services and your advice in meetings and meetings that will help you to test your capacity for sympathy and to reach reasonable and pleasant agreements.

Saturday the 8th, will be a day in which your great heart and sensitivity will be open to the perceptions you receive from your environment. Which will help you pay attention to the details of everything you do.

And on Sunday the 9th, you are in a day in which it is important that you come to terms in common with the people with whom you maintain associations and pacts. It is important that you act with the heart and great empathy.

So far the weekly horoscope for Leo. Would you like to know how a family member will do at work? Do you want to know if a friend should have a checkup, or if it is a good week for ‘that’ person to find love? EL ESPAÑOL offers you the rest of this week’s horoscopes expanded so that you know what the stars have in store.

