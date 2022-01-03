Lucero and Mijares welcomed Lucerito in 2022 with a concert on the beach

Lucero and Mijares had a great 2021, after the concert via streaming “Always friends”, which drove his fans crazy, and from which, all the looks were on them.

To close the year with a flourish, the couple decided to hold a concert in person at the hotel Princess Mundo Imperial in Acapulco, Guerrero, Mexico. In the presentation they interpreted some of his greatest hits, as well as they demonstrated that great complicity that stands out, despite their divorce several years ago.

The presentation was joined by the couple’s youngest daughter, Lucerito, who also had a great 2021, becoming one of the greatest musical promises, thanks to the talent that runs through his blood but also for his unique charisma.

Lucero and Mijares received together 2022

On purpose, Manuel Mijares shared some moments of the concert with which closed in 2021 and received 2022, which It seems to be promising for the couple of singers with a face-to-face tour that has their fans excited, who did not hesitate to share their excitement for the presentation in Acapulco.

In the post, the interpreter of “Soldier of Love”, wrote: “It was a spectacular night! Thanks to everyone who joined us in this show, it was great! May this New Year be full of blessings for each of you. Millions of kisses”.