Luis Romo revealed the mistreatment he received from Reynoso in Cruz Azul that is why he left

Luis Romo arrived in Monterrey and revealed the mistreatment he had in Cruz Azul

January 02, 2022 · 4:45 PM

The Mexican midfielder, Luis Romo, left Cruz Azul for Monterrey, despite the fact that his wish was to stay in the cement team and leave as a free agent. One of the reasons was given by the salary issue.

Monterrey took advantage of Luis Romo’s desire to leave and convinced him to join the group where he would no longer receive the mistreatment that the Mexican player expressed in Cruz Azul, despite being one of the managers of the title.

According to Luis Romo, Cruz Azul was no longer betting on the players who achieved the ninth star and many of them preferred to leave. Although they were said to have been given the prizes offered, several players did not get the promised raises.

What does Luis Romo feel after his arrival in Monterrey?

“Rayados is the team that bet on me and I will respond 100%,” said Luis Romo as soon as he arrived at the Monterrey international airport. He does not rule out that he could go to Europe, since it is one of the conditions for which he signed with the Monterrey team.

