Luuk de Jong’s evening, led by Ter Stegen

While Barcelona is looking for a way out, De Jong, Luuk, continues without saying this mouth is mine. Wait for the weeks to pass, calmly, before deciding whether to agree to leave, either to Cádiz, Turkey or back to your country, and for now take advantage of the fact that Covid and injuries take their toll on the staff without affecting them so that Xavi, out of obligation, is giving him minutes. And in Mallorca, at the premiere of the year, he vindicated himself with fury.

The Dutchman did it with his goal in the last minute of the first half … And Ter Stegen did it in the added time of the second, pulling out a providential, miraculous and capital hand, to keep his goal to zero and certify the victory . So criticized this season, the German goalkeeper did what is so much expected of him: save impossible shots. What he did so many times in the past and must, he is confident, do again in the immediate future.

It is not known at this point how the League will end, with Barça still out of the Champions League positions and 15 points (with one game less) from the leader Real Madrid … But the victory in Son Moix will be written through Luuk de Jong, there placed as 9 of emergency, of necessity and even despair, to lift, catapult, the spirit of a team that in fits and starts, survives giving football symptoms for hope.

The Dutch striker is a footballer marked by the circumstances in which he arrived at Barça. Last minute signing, when the market had already closed and it was expected to specify if he could register after the Barça club left Antoine Griezmann. Sponsored by Ronald Koeman and far removed from the footballing philosophy that this team is supposed to be, there were not too many who supported his arrival. And even less so those who have continued to defend him over the months.

It is not a secret that Luuk de Jong plays out of necessity and not because of the coach’s confidence in him. Without Braithwaite, without Ansu Fati, without Dembélé, without Agüero … There is not much else to look for in the dressing room beyond the youth of the subsidiary and, as if that were not enough, Xavi is conditioned to a regulation according to which they must always match seven players with the first team’s token on the field of play.

No one can bet what will happen to De Jong in the immediate future, but this Sunday the victory in Mallorca bore his signature and the final signature of Ter Stegen, who furiously claimed a figure highly questioned this season through a monumental stop.