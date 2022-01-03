Malacateco is crowned Guatemalan soccer champion after drawing with Comunicaciones de Júnior Lacayo

2022-01-03
The modest Malacateco, from the Mexican technical director Roberto Hernandez, was crowned this Sunday for the first time in its history Guatemalan soccer champion, by drawing 0-0 (2-0 overall) with the capital’s Communications of the Honduran Junior Lacayo, in the game back.
The “Bulls” from southwestern Malacateco resisted the entire encounter the onslaught of the “Cremas” from Comunicaciones, led by the Uruguayan Willy Coito, to raise the cup of the Apertura-2021 local soccer tournament.
Comunicaciones dominated the 90 minutes of play, but the players arrived with the powder wet and at no time could they break the barrier imposed by Hernández in the match played at the Doroteo Guamuch stadium in the capital.
Although they had clear opportunities to open the scoring and shorten the difference, the Ecuadorian Juan Luis Anangonó, the Mexican Marco Antonio Bueno, the Colombian Jose Corena and the salvadóreño Alexander LarinThey, among other foreigners, erred at decisive moments.
With this result, the new monarchs add their first league title, while Communications he was left with the desire for the 31st championship to match his archrival, the Municipal also from the capital, the top winner in the domestic championship and whom he eliminated in the semifinals.
In addition, the result is a hard blow for Communications because last December 14 was crowned champion of the Concacaf League by defeating the Motagua from Honduras.
Malacateco, who qualified in eighth place, the last pass to the final league, had only won a runner-up in 2019, which was his highest award so far.