Martino rejected him in Tri, now it costs 20 million dollars and would play in the Bundesliga

The Mexican who is one step away from the Bundesliga

January 01, 2022 · 17:48 hs

After Gerardo Martino did not fight to recruit Ricardo Pepi, the forward decided to accept the offer of the North American team to be part of his team. This opened the doors for him and now he will go to the Bundesliga.

According to journalist Fabrizio Romano, Mexican-American forward Ricardo Pepi will sign with FC Augsburg as his brand-new reinforcement. This Sunday the player will arrive in Munich for medical check-ups.

More from the Mexican team: Finally, it is uncovered why Gerardo Martino vetoed Javier Hernández del Tri

According to the same source, the player’s value would reach 20 million dollars and more variables, which speaks of a negotiation for 100% of the entire pass from FC Dallas to the Bundesliga.

Why did Ricardo Pepi decide to USA and not Mexico?

After the rejection he received from Gerardo Martino, the player talked with his family and, given the possibility of playing for the United States, decided to accept it. Now you can be part of the litter of naturalized North American players who come to Europe.

More from the Mexican team: The Mexican who admitted that he did nothing in El Tri and went to the World Cup for levers