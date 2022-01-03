McDonald’s worrying campaign that is a danger to the health of children in poor countries

McDonald’s campaigns designed for young social media and app users in low-income countries are causing concern among public health researchers and nutrition experts. (Photo Illustration by Rafael Henrique / SOPA Images / LightRocket via Getty Images)

Children are easy prey on social networks and large corporations take advantage of this huge captive audience to cast thousands of hooks on their accounts to hook the youngest. The problem is that these marketing strategies have the potential to become a public health hazard when they affect child nutrition in low-income countries.

Such is the case of the junk food chain McDonald’s, which could be making food problems worse for the planet’s most vulnerable people with its bombardment of marketing messages to children in low- and middle-income countries.

This was indicated by a study published in the journal BMJ Nutrition Prevention and Health, which analyzed the corporation’s social media posts, advertisements, and ad campaigns.

The researchers said McDonald’s publishes more posts, price promotions and campaigns targeting young consumers in poor countries than in wealthy nations.

The network created 154% more network marketing posts in low- and middle-income countries than in high-income countries. In addition, one in five publications of the networks appealed to children compared to one in eight similar publications in countries with greater purchasing power.

The experts indicated These youth-focused marketing tactics could worsen existing public health problems in countries where there are already serious difficulties in accessing nutritious and healthy food options.

“This is an important and timely analysis because we are beginning to gain insight into the entire system of determinants of food choices, which include food production, supply and the food situation,” said nutrition expert Sumantra Ray in a press release reproduced by the UPI agency.

McDonald’s is the world’s leading junk food company, with its 36,000 restaurants in 101 countries, of which there are about 14,000 in the United States.

The megacorporation rejected the results of the investigation. “This is a limited study, looking at a small fraction of McDonald’s more than 100 global markets, it is not an accurate representation of our global social media content,” he said in a statement.

The firm indicated that se takes its approach to younger customers very seriously, which includes the establishment of guidelines on Happy Meals to help promote balanced menu offerings, as well as responsible marketing campaigns for children.

“Although each market has the flexibility to adjust its social content to what is most important to its customers while adhering to local norms, issues such as values, balanced choices and sustainability frequently appear on our social channels in all of our markets.” added the company.

To carry out this study, researchers from the New York University School of Global Public Health analyzed the company’s posts on Instagram in 15 countries high-income, upper-middle-income and lower-middle-income, following the classification established by the World Bank.

The countries analyzed were Australia, Brazil, Canada, Egypt, United Arab Emirates, United States, India, Indonesia, Lebanon, Malaysia, Panama, Portugal, United Kingdom, Romania and South Africa.

In the analysis process, they took screenshots of all the Instagram posts in the company’s certified accounts between September and December 2019. The 15 accounts had a total of 10 million followers and generated 3.9 million “likes”, 164,816 comments and 38.2 million video views.

Consumers in low- and middle-income countries saw an average of 108 promotions of marketing during the study period versus 43 promotions seen in high-income countries.

Publications showing healthy habits were limited to 5% of the total in the case of countries with more resources, while in poor countries the figure was reduced to 3%.

Another interesting fact is that price promotions and gifts appeared in 14% of posts in rich countries, while they represented 40% of posts in lower-income countries.

“As the use of social networks increases, junk food company social media advertising can have unprecedented effects on food choices, especially in lower-income countries, ”the researchers said.

Sources: BMJ Nutrition Prevention and Health Journals, UPI

