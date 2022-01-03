Medicine Service of the Clinical Hospital celebrated Christmas to 53 children

53 children from the Keola Kipa Kindergarten of the Integra Foundation, received a visit from Old Man Pascuero, thanks to the Christmas campaign organized by the officials of the Center for Responsibility of Medicine of the Magallanes Clinical Hospital.

The head of the Medicine Service of the Héctor Gómez Ojeda Clinical Hospital, recalled that the idea of ​​sponsoring a kindergarten came from the rheumatologist Bellanides Mansilla. “Four years ago we sponsored an Integra garden, the idea is to make the children smile, share with them and bring them our little gifts; We are 42 doctors, 36 technicians and 27 nurses and we all joined in to share in this party, “said the doctor.

The gardens benefited were in 2018, Keola Kipa; 2019, Hitipan; 2020, Akar and year 2021, Keola Kipa again.

For the supervising nurse of the Medicine Service, Catalina Rosales, the activity summons all who are part of the Service, either sponsoring a child, donating sweets, coordinating the activity or actively participating in the delivery of gifts.

“It is a super nice activity to close the year and where all levels of the team participate; This started with bringing joy to the children in the garden and in turn, motivating the staff to voluntarily collaborate in whatever way they could. It has been nice to maintain it over time and at the beginning there were few children, but it has been increasing, because there are more people from our service who want to participate ”, said Rosales. Last year, the delivery was more complicated by the sanitary restrictions of the Covid-19, being necessary for the officials to go to the homes of the minors, to make the delivery.