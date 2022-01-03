Melina Ramírez confesses which was her first ‘bear’ on television: “I went into shock, in crisis”

Colombian model and presenter, Melina Ramírez. Photo: @ melinaramirez90

One of the most uncomfortable situations recorded in the country during live television broadcasts occurred in 2020, when journalist Vanessa de la Torre was caught having lunch in full broadcast of Noticias Caracol, and although she did not classify that moment as shameful, yes It was an atypical event that generated all kinds of reactions, especially on social networks.

A similar case happened to the also presenter, Melina Ramirez, with the difference that there was no container for lunch in between; on the contrary, the ex-beauty queen remembers her biggest awkward moment for being silent before the cameras.

Precisely, that incident occurred when she was debuting as a television presenter, and thus she remembered it in dialogue with the program ‘La Red’: “When I started presenting sports news and when they told me ‘ready, on the air’, I stayed like that” , stating that he had no reaction when announcing the part that corresponded to him within the newscast.

“Everyone told me ‘talk, say something’, and I had to send commercials because I was so nervous that I was petrified, nothing came of it, “said Ramírez. In addition, he indicated that this is a good memory that he preserves of his origins on television.

In the middle of the talk, Melina also took the opportunity to tell what happened moments after their brief and inexpressive speech was cut off: “They told me ‘Meli, breathe, drink water, you have to talk, you are ready, you have studied for this, calm down’ -because- I literally went into shock, in crisis… I couldn’t say anything about the nerves I had ”, evoked the paisa.

Finally, she recalled that she was not scolded after that misstep and that, on the contrary, received only voices of encouragement and support to properly resume your on-air presentation.

It should be remembered that the presenter of the current edition of ‘Yo me llamo’ was a trend at the end of 2021 after confirming that she will be engaged to her boyfriend, actor Juan Manuel Mendoza.

The emotional scene that was shared by Melina Ramírez on her official Instagram account, through a small gallery of photographs in which she is seen wearing a long-waisted dress on a rolled background and adorned with red flowers, stamped all over the piece.

“SIII THOUSAND TIMES YES. Love you. I am very lucky to have you, I want to build the home I dreamed of next to you. Thank you 2021 for so much. What happiness I have! “, wrote the also former beauty queen, 31, along with the romantic postcards of the proposal.

The images quickly went viral among the couple’s followers who dreamed of seeing them forming a new home, since their demonstrations of love overflowed social networks.

In a short time after the publication was shared by the model, it already exceeds 450 thousand ‘likes’ and has obtained about 4,500 comments of which her followers wish her the best with her fiancé and hope to know the date soon of marriage.

Several of his colleagues and colleagues from the entertainment world were quick to express their excitement at the publication, including Carolina Cruz, Mario Espitia, Kimberly Reyes, Daniela Donado and Carolina Soto.

KEEP READING

La Liendra showed how La Segura decorated his house for Christmas: “January’s receipt is going to be the most expensive!”

Pilar Quintana and Juan Gabriel Vásquez, the great winners of the ‘boom’ of Colombian literature in 2021