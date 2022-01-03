Michelle Salas, powerful reason led her to leave Mexico

Michelle Salas, daughter of Luis Miguel Would you flee from Mexico? | Instagram

Michelle Salas would leave Mexico in an emergency and return to the United States recently revealed, a powerful reason led her to make this decision.

The “daughter of Luis Miguel“, Michelle Salas, would almost flee Mexico and it was through her Instagram account that the” model “shared her reasons with her Instagram followers.

Although the “Stephanie Salas’ daughter“and” El Sol de México “, was in the country, suddenly the 32-year-old decided to suddenly return to the United States, which she communicated to her fans causing a great surprise.

Many of the loyal regulars to their networks are aware that the “granddaughter of Sylvia Pasquel“, has long been in the United States for his career as a model.

Michelle Salas, daughter of Luis Miguel Does she flee from Mexico? to the US. Photo: Instagram Capture



Why did he leave?

On the occasion of Christmas, Michelle Salas decided to return to Mexico City with the intention of spending the holidays in the company of her family: the famous members of the Pinal dynasty.

Unfortunately the plans were frustrated after the “leading actress“She was diagnosed with the virus, so after her past admission and recent release from a hospital located south of the capital, the remembered presenter of” Woman, real life cases “, remains isolated, in her home located in the exclusive area of ​​Jardínes del Pedregal.

But the bad news did not end for the one born on June 13, 1989, this, after she was informed that her pet, a cat named Valentino, had a tumor on her tongue was detected, this is how she explained the reasons for her Return.

Physically and mentally drained. Last minute emergency trip and due to the best circumstances, the woman revealed through Instagram.

“Shattered inside”

The “instagram celebrity“, he opened his heart to his fans and shared the difficult moment he is going through, not only for his family but also for his beloved pet.

The year 2021 was accompanied by several challenges for the “influencer” who has collaborated with various fashion houses, Michelle Salas would experience the departure of someone very close, she feared for the health of Doña Silvia Pinal and now she is worried about her cat, Valentino, said the same, who asked for prayers for the pussycat.