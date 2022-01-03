MiCleo & Co, high cosmetic born from aesthetic medicine and inspired by Cleopatra

The Role of Women in history it had never been as strong as it is today. The female gender is increasingly present in the political, social and environmental decisions of the world, thanks to its power of intelligence and entrepreneurship.

In this line, the high-end cosmetic company with 7 years of experience is inspired MiCleo & Co, which not only sells beauty products and facial treatment, but it is also a symbol of empowerment and feminine character.

What characterizes a MiCleo & Co woman?

Margui Negrillo, founder of MiCleo & Co, started her beauty and facial treatment products company paying tribute to Cleopatra, a woman who, in addition to cultivating her physical appearance, was intelligent and took care of and developed her intellect in equal measure.

Thus, this brand made in Spain pays tribute to modern women.

That is why MiCleo & Co skin care and facial treatment products overcome the aesthetic barrier, the paradigm that taking care of yourself is frivolous and all kinds of stereotypes, to remind all women that through their skin there is a wonderful individuality.

In addition, it emphasizes the importance of promoting the sustainability of the planet, promoting a collaborative economy where the ingredients, development and production of its products are made entirely in Spain.

Must-have MiCleo & Co skincare and facial care products

MiCleo & Co manufactures each of its products with active ingredients used in aesthetic medicine such as hyaluronic acid, organic silicon, peptide vitamins, amino acids or argireline among others, and combines them with super effective natural active ingredients such as aloe vera, rosehip, a variety of oils or passionflower, resulting in a complete range of products that fulfills what it promises: “Freeing the skin so that makeup is an option and not an obligation, that allows you to feel happy and safe when looking in the mirror without makeup.”

Distribute the products in some clinics and health centers Madrid and Cádiz, where the MiCleo personalized facial treatment is also available, always carried out in the hands of professionals.

This high-end cosmetic brand has a wide variety of skin care and facial treatment products, but there are some that cannot be absent from a woman’s dressing table to guarantee the correct care of her face. In that sense, it is worth highlighting one of its cleaners: the cleanser-make-up remover. This is a cleansing oil that in contact with water transforms into a kind of hydrating whey, so the skin is not only made-up and clean, but also deeply hydrates. On the other hand, if the gel facial cleanser, we proceed to perform a facial cleansing technique from Asia: double cleansing.

MiCleo & Co presents the Spanish version through these two products, which deeply cleanse the skin, respecting and maintaining the skin’s pH, leaving it elastic, fresh and comfortable.

Another essential is the facial massagerThrough vibrations, it absorbs nutrients and active ingredients from MiCleo & Co creams and serums and relaxes expression lines, resulting in relaxed, rested and healthy skin.

Thanks to its effectiveness, but above all to its philosophy and values, more and more Spanish women are using MiCleo & Co beauty and facial treatment products and are convinced that it is possible to have a balance between beauty and feminine action and empowerment.