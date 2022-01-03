Microsoft is chosen as the best company of the year, while Facebook is the worst valued

Like every year, Yahoo! Finance chooses, with the help of the audience, the best and worst companies.

By Sergio Bustos / Updated 3 January 2022, 11:51 30 comments

2021 has ended, but there are still some things to highlight from what this year has left us. On a purely video game level, an annual GamesIndustry review left us with data on the best-selling titles, but also talked about the most influential companies in the sector, with Microsoft as one of the main protagonists.

And precisely because of the prominence gained in 2021 thanks to Xbox and the video game industry, we can think that it has good reasons for being chosen as best company of the year by Yahoo! Finance, based on its performance in the market and its achievements.

The choice does not concern only video gamesIt must be made clear that this selection is decided taking into account all aspects that cover companies and their strategies in different sectors, so the decision is not only focused on their work in video games. We know that Microsoft is present in many fields, and proof of this is that its shares have increased by around 50% in 2021, but in video games it has experienced growth with its commitment to Xbox Game Pass and the success of its new consoles generation.

For her part, the other great protagonist also has her head in videogames. Every December, Yahoo! Finance conducts a survey to choose the companies that fare worst in the last twelve months, and Goal, formerly known as Facebook, has had to settle for the title of worst company of the year. The audience alludes to various reasons, such as bad practices within the company or monopoly investigations who have suffered.

In video games they have continued to focus on virtual reality with Quest 2, which has received various updates over the months to improve the experience. In fact, it seems that it is being more than profitable commercially, since it aims to accumulate some 10 million devices sold, if we heed the latest estimates from Qualcomm.

