Mocked for “spreading the plague” and dies of COVID-19

Maurizio buratti, a announcer and one of the great detractors of the pandemic caused by SARS-CoV-2, died of COVID-19, died on December 28, 2021, after presuming that he had been infected and was spreading “the plague.”

As announced by the Italian agency ANSA, the man became famous in his native Italy after taking advantage of the program La Zanzara, which is broadcast on Radio 24 Ore, to discuss conspiracy theories and campaign against vaccines to combat the COVID-19.

According to People in Spanish, the announcer he boasted that he was “defending the constitution” when he ignored the sanitary measures imposed to combat the pandemic. In fact, he refused to be tested because he argued that the swabs caused the virus.

According to the report, the 61-year-old man died in a Verona hospital after receiving the relevant treatments. Before entering the hospital, the one called by his fans such as Mauro from Mantua, was walking through a supermarket and publicly boasted of “spreading the plague”, because he had a 38-degree fever, according to a witness. Despite being seriously ill and knowing that he had COVID-19 He continued to deny it and reluctantly entered, mentioning that “there are communists there.”

Buratti, who also worked as a mechanic, spent 22 days in intensive care before his death. His last moments were spent intubated and without responding to treatment.