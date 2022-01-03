More connections from Cuba to Bahamas, Jamaica, Trinidad and Cayman Islands in January 2022

Flights from various Caribbean nations to Cuba will also remain active in January 2022. The regional connections of prestigious airlines such as Cayman Airways, InterCaribbean or Bahamas Air will continue at the beginning of the year, supporting a network of widely interconnected Caribbean cities. according to the latest update from the airport company ECASA.

Bahamas Air It will continue to operate with the following frequencies during the month of January: José Martí International Airport (Havana): Monday and Friday from Nassau. While at “Frank País” International Airport (Holguín): Wednesdays and Sundays from Nassau.

InterCaribbean It will also fly from Jamaica to Havana and Santiago de Cuba. José Martí International Airport (Havana): every Saturday from Kingston. While at the Antonio Maceo International Airport (Santiago de Cuba): Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from Kingston. The return will be only on Saturdays. Also on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from the city of Providenciales.

Caribbean Airlines, from Port of Spain, the capital of Trinidad and Tobago, it will also connect in January, every Tuesday, from this city to the “José Martí” of Havana. This company is also used by Cuban travelers, on a stopover to Guyana, the country where they carry out family reunification procedures to the United States.

Finally Cayman Airways will keep operating with the following frequencies during the current month. International Airport “José Martí” (Havana), every Friday and Sunday from the city of George Town.

INTER-NATIONAL TOURIST SUPPORT OF THE CARIBBEAN

Connectivity is a vital step in the revival of tourism in the Caribbean, an industry on which most of these islands in that region depend. Some hope for an improvement, but others believe that 2022, with variants of the virus lurking, will not be a better year. One of them is the Cayman Islands, which is close to the 40% of visitors it got in 2019 before the health crisis.

However tourists may find it difficult to obtain a plane ticket in the high season due to the restrictions of some nations. Cayman Tourism Director Rosa Harris confirmed that the target is still 40% of 2019 stay arrivals, they say it is still achievable.

The most difficult aspect of the reopening had been securing air travel because Caiman entered the winter season late as many airlines were balancing global employee shortages with returning to destinations. Cayman has a very high rate of return for travelers and demand is strong, especially from the United States.

