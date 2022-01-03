More details emerge about the woman Alex Rodriguez was seen with

Alex Rodriguez He is still in search of love after having gone his separate ways from who would become his future wife, Jennifer Lopez. The ex-baseball player wasted no time and, like Kanye West, He has been seen trying his luck in love elsewhere.

Last Saturday the first of January, Alex Rodríguez was seen accompanied by a mysterious woman in an exclusive London bar, according to information from TMZ. The witnesses of the place assure that they saw the ex of JLo arrive at the bar around 9:45 at night with the aforementioned.

Who is the mysterious woman Alex Rodríguez was seen with?

According to sources close to Alex Rodríguez, the mysterious woman is nothing more and nothing less than the wife of one of A-Rod’s friends. So the ex-baseball player was definitely not on a date, rather he was in a “bad third”.

Despite the fact that the people who were in the place assured that they saw Alex Rodriguez very comfortable and that he even put his hand on the woman’s leg, it was all a misunderstanding, as it seems that A’s friend -Rod was also there and the three of them were hanging out together all weekend.

Internet users reacted to the news of Alex Rodríguez’s supposed new romance and left him with comments such as: “He has been dating women even when he was with JLo“,”He will also cheat on this woman” Y “Have you ever stopped flirting? Isn’t that the reason why JLo left you?”.