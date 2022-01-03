Most viewed | Massive fraud: Thodex, cryptocurrency market, disappears from the network with its founder

This article is published on Yahoo in Spanish at April 2021. We show it again to our users because it was one of the most viewed stories and commented on our site throughout 2021.

Massive fraud: Thodex, cryptocurrency market, disappears from the network with its founder

It has been a tough week for cryptocurrencies, and since the last scandal of the fall in the price of Bitcoin, the bad news continues to arrive for investors. Turkish cryptocurrency exchange Thodex suddenly stopped its operations on the network last Wednesday.

Even though from the platform they assured that it was something temporary, because “they would receive a large external investment to improve the service”, the truth is that on the same night the CEO of Thodex, Faruk Fatih Özer, left the country according to police records.

Since then, the company has cut all customer support and Faruk has disappeared from social media. An approximate 391,000 affected users are estimated, and a committed figure of between 2 and 10 billion dollars, which should be clarified with the passing of the hours.

Oğuz Evren Kılıç, a Turkish lawyer, says this is a terrifying situation. “It is probably a scam” indicates the lawyer for decrypt.co, who also was in charge of filing a legal claim against the exchange.

If billions of dollars in cryptocurrencies were lost and later sold, what could be the impact of this incident on global markets? Can we call this the “Turkish Mt. Gox Incident”?

From the central bank of Turkey they assure that the government has no intention of banning cryptocurrencies, but that nevertheless there will be new regulations that will arrive within the next two weeks.

Finally, Turkey issued an international arrest warrant, with an extradition request, against Faruk Fatih Ozer, who to this day is a fugitive.

