Most viewed | They refused to take her in Uber 14 times, now they will have to pay her US $ 1.1 million

Uber will have to pay a blind woman more than $ 1.1 million for denying her service 14 times (Photo: Matthew Horwood / Getty Images)

This article is published on Yahoo in Spanish at April 2021 when the story went viral on social media. We show it again to our users because it was one of the most viewed stories and commented on our site throughout 2021.

Uber will have to pay $ 1.1 million in compensation after ride-sharing company drivers prevented a blind woman and her guide dog from riding in their cars on more than a dozen separate occasions, a referee ruled.

California resident Lisa Irving said drivers denied her rides or verbally abused her 14 times in 2016 and 2018, her attorney, Adam Wolf, told CNN primarily because they didn’t want to bring their dog. She filed the lawsuit in 2018.

“I felt degraded, humiliated, devalued, embarrassed, angry, frustrated and violated,” Irving said in a video statement.

The woman will receive more than $ 324,000 dollars in damages and more than $ 800,000 dollars that will pay legal fees and court costs, according to the award of the arbitrator, who rejected Uber’s argument that it was not responsible for its drivers’ violations of the law. of Americans with Disabilities (ADA) because they are independent contractors.

Getting fired from work and putting her in danger

In addition to being denied rides, Irving said some drivers who came to pick her up were verbally abusive towards her and her service dog, Bernie. Due to the refusal to take her, or the fact that she was taken out of the car, she was often late for work, which contributed to her being fired from her job, according to the arbitration ruling.

The woman also said that the behavior of at least one driver affected her safety.

“[El conductor] she yelled at her to get out of her car at least fifteen times, at one point she stopped to demand that she get out into a dangerous area, making her feel helpless because of her intimidation and threats, “the referee wrote.

Irving’s attorneys filed a petition to affirm compensation Thursday in San Francisco Superior Court, according to a news release.

“Of all the Americans who should feel liberated by the rideshare revolution, the blind and visually impaired are among those who would benefit the most. However, the track record of major ridesharing services has been spotty at best. cases and outright discriminatory at worst. The line is that under the Americans with Disabilities Act, a guide dog should be able to go anywhere a blind person can go, “Irving’s attorney, Catherine Cabalo, said in a release.

The company’s reaction

Uber rejected Irving’s claims, but the referee concluded that was not the case.

An Uber spokesperson said the company disagreed with the arbitration ruling and said its community guidelines prohibit drivers from denying rides to passengers with service animals.

“We are proud that Uber technology has helped blind people get a ride and we regret Ms. Irving’s experience. Drivers using the Uber app are expected to serve riders with service animals and comply with the accessibility laws and other laws, and we educate drivers on that responsibility. Our dedicated team reviews each complaint and takes appropriate action, “the company said in a statement.

However, the investigation suggested that drivers were taught to deny trips that would circumvent the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The arbitrator ruled that Uber was liable for the ADA violations due to its “contractual oversight of its drivers and for failing to prevent discrimination by properly training its drivers.”

