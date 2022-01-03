‘My mother died in my arms’ reveals Héctor Suárez G.

On December 26, the death of Pepita Gomís surprised the entertainment world. Héctor Suárez Gomís announced the sad news through his social networks and a few days after his death he revealed how his mother’s last moments were.

That Sunday, the host of the hit show Telekinder began to have trouble breathing and had trouble speaking, the actor said. “I brought him a small notebook and a pen so that he could write what he wanted to say to me.”

In the Instagram post with several photographs of his mother, Héctor Suárez Gomís said that Pepita Gomís tried to write “I can’t breathe.” Moments later and after dropping the pen, he leaned back in his chair, “I took her in my arms and a few seconds later she stopped breathing.”

Héctor Suárez Gomís said that his sister Julieta came from Minnesota to Mexico every seven weeks to be with her mother, while he returned from Miami to take care of her. In August she had been hospitalized and blood donors were requested.

“The last weeks it has been fading little by little,” he said.

The actor revealed some of the memories with his mother, such as when he was pregnant with his sister Julieta and all day he rubbed her belly, “believing that at some point July would magically come out in the same way that the Genie comes out of the Wonderful lamp”.

Pepita Gomís loved painting, the occult, esotericism, astrology and was an admirer of Pythagoras, Manly P. Hall, Edgar Cayce, Helena Blavatsky, Diego Velázquez, Picasso, among others.

After just over three months of dating, Pepita married Héctor Suárez on May 4, 1965 at the home of Luis de Llano Palmer and María Rivas. The marriage lasted 36 years, but the affection between them always persisted.

Pepita Gomís and Héctor Suárez met when she was doing the Telekinder program, which premiered on November 25, 1963 and ran for five years. A friend of his mother was in charge of introducing him to the actor, who invited her to have a coffee after his program.

The love affair did not come completely that day in the Televicentro cafeteria, but after Pepita Gomís saw Héctor Suárez in the play Victims of duty.

“In that play I realized his enormous talent and I will deeply appreciate him,” the actor recalled his mother told him.