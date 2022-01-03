New Mexico United added another Salvadoran to its ranks

Justin portillo He will be Moreno’s teammate at New Mexico United of the USL. The yellow and black club joined Salvadoran Portillo last December for the next season, which will return to its traditional format.

The soccer player of Salvadoran parents serves as the central midfielder and already has a title in the second most prestigious competition on US soil, the same one in which he has been for five years.

In 2019, Salvadoran-American midfielder Justin Portillo was proclaimed champion of the USL, the second most relevant league in that country. Portillo was part of the eleventh starter of his team, Real Monarchs, a subsidiary of Real Salt Lake of Utah (MLS), and gave the assistance of the 1-3 final with which his club became champion.

Justin is a midfielder with a long history at USL. Before joining the Monarchs, he was part of the Charleston Battery, a team in which he made a name for his vision of the game and assists and where he added 18 goals between 2014 and 2017, when he changed of scene.