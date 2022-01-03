New Spider-Man movie makes history

New York- Hollywood ended 2021 with more box office hits for “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” which surpassed all other films for the third week in a row and already ranks as one of the highest-grossing films in history.

But even with all the champagne uncovered by “No Way Home,” the film industry enters 2022 with abundant reason for both concern and optimism after a year in which total ticket sales doubled from 2020, but still there. well below the pace prior to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Theaters started the year closed for the most part, but ended with a gigantic success. Marvel’s sequel “No Way Home,” distributed by Sony Pictures, grossed approximately $ 52.7 million over the weekend, bringing its three-week total to $ 609.9 million. It is the 10th best figure in North America in history.

On the planet it has raised 1,370 million dollars, a total that puts it above “Black Panther” and makes it the 12th most successful film in history worldwide.

“No Way Home,” Tom Holland’s third movie starring as Spider-Man, gave a huge boost to the recovery in box office earnings, which began last spring when theaters opened after a year of closure due to the crash. Covid-19. Marvel films dominated the turbulent year, with the four most successful films of 2021: “No Way Home,” “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” and “Black Widow.” .

North American movie theaters in 2021 totaled $ 4.5 billion, according to marketing research firm Comscore. It’s about a 60% decline compared to 2019, ahead of the days of widespread use of masks in cinemas, social distancing, and variants of the coronavirus like the current omicron.

In second place over the weekend was the cartoon sequel “Sing 2,” from Universal Pictures. It earned $ 19.6 million in its second exhibition weekend, bringing it to $ 89.7 million in two weeks. Internationally, he earned another 54.9 million.

For its part, “The King’s Man” grossed a modest $ 4.5 million in its second week in theaters after a lackluster debut, but that was enough for it to finish in third place. This Disney film, produced by 20th Century Studios, has grossed $ 47.8 million globally.

Below are estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday at theaters in the United States and Canada, according to Comscore. Final figures in North America will be released on Monday.

1. “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” $ 52.7 million.

2. “Sing 2”, 19.6 million.

3. “The King’s Man,” $ 4.5 million.

4. “American Underdog”, 4.1 million.

5. “The Matrix Revolutions,” $ 3.8 million.

6. “West Side Story,” $ 2.1 million.

7. “Ghostbusters: Afterlife”, 1.4 million.

8. “Licorice Pizza”, 1.2 million.

9. “A Journal for Jordan,” $ 1.2 million.

10. “Encanto”, 1.1 million.