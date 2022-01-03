New York opens new COVID testing sites on SUNY campuses – Telemundo New York (47)

New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced a partnership with SUNY and Syracuse University that will open 10 new test sites on State University of New York campuses across the state and at Syracuse University LA week of January 3.

In addition to the SUNY testing sites, Syracuse University will also open a testing site at the Carrier Dome. This site will open on January 4 and will be open from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm and 4,000 tests will be conducted per day and the National Guard will help with staffing.

Exact locations and hours of operation will be announced as the program unfolds. SUNY trial sites opening later this week include:

Binghamton University Community Testing Site

SUNY Plattsburgh Community Testing Site

SUNY Cortland Community Testing Site

University of Buffalo Community Testing Site

Buffalo State College Community Testing Site

SUNY Oswego Community Testing Site

SUNY Oneonta Community Testing Site

SUNY Albany Community Testing Site

SUNY Stony Brook Community Testing Site

SUNY Purchase Community Testing Site

“We are getting creative in our approach to making testing easier for New Yorkers,” said Governor Hochul. “With testing now available at SUNY and Syracuse University campuses, we are expanding access statewide to ensure we limit the spread of COVID-19. Get tested, wear a mask, and get your vaccine, second dose and reinforcement to keep you and your community safe as we weather this winter surge. “