Newborn baby found abandoned in airplane bathroom trash

Stock image of a newborn baby.
Stock image of a newborn baby.

Mauritius airport staff found a newborn baby in an airplane bathroom trash can.

A 20-year-old woman from Madagascar, suspected of having given birth during the flight, is under arrest.

The Air Mauritius plane, which arrived from Madagascar, landed at Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam International Airport on January 1.

Airport officials discovered the baby during a routine customs inspection. They immediately took the baby to the hospital.

