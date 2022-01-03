Newborn baby found abandoned in airplane bathroom trash

Drafting

BBC News World

1 hour

Caption, Stock image of a newborn baby.

Mauritius airport staff found a newborn baby in an airplane bathroom trash can.

A 20-year-old woman from Madagascar, suspected of having given birth during the flight, is under arrest.

The Air Mauritius plane, which arrived from Madagascar, landed at Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam International Airport on January 1.

Airport officials discovered the baby during a routine customs inspection. They immediately took the baby to the hospital.

The woman who is suspected to be the mother of the baby, and who initially denied that the child was hers, was required to undergo a medical examination that confirmed that she had just given birth.

She was taken into police custody at the same hospital. Both she and the baby are in good condition.

The woman, who arrived in Mauritius, an island in the Indian Ocean east of Madagascar, on a two-year work permit, will be questioned once she leaves the hospital and charged with neglect of a newborn.