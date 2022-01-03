NFL 2021: This is how Antonio Brown’s last years have been in the NFL: Scandal for scandal until his tantrum with the Bucs

Nor is there a doubt that The most scandalous player in the NFL in recent years has been Antonio Brown, so we review all the moments that have marked his career in the last stage.

The Steelers entered Week 17 with playoff options, although their fate hinged on Cleveland winning at Baltimore. A confrontation with Ben Roethlisberger in practice on the Wednesday before the game, in which it was reported that Brown threw a ball to the quarterback, and after that they did not enter the following days, missing the game against Cincinnati, although the ‘official’ report was a knee injury.

Brown posted on social media a message thanking fans of Pittsburgh and saying that it would be best to go our separate ways.

Thank you SteelerNation for a big 9 years … time to move on and forward ………. #NewDemandspic.twitter.com/fbIoFNdqK4 ? AB (@ AB84) February 12, 2019

The Steelers began looking to trade for the catcher and Buffalo seemed the closest option, but the Brown’s apparent refusal to go to the Bills He ended up jettisoning the negotiations.

Pittsburgh finally found a partner to trade Brown: the Raiders, still in Oakland. The black and silver took the receiver in exchange for a a third-round pick in the 2019 Draft and a fifth-round pick, in addition to receiving an increase in money guaranteed in his agreement, from $ 38,925 million to $ 50,125.

The new NFL rules on apparel They prevented Brown from using the helmet model he had worn for the nine years of his career. Annoyance that existed in the Raiders minicamp and that will continue for months to come.

Brown arrived at training camp in late July in a peculiar way: in a hot air balloon.

Brown posts a story on Instagram where his feet are seen in bad shape for a few burns later known to have resulted from wearing inappropriate footwear during a cryotherapy session. Oakland places the catcher on the disabled list for an injury not related to football.

Brown seeks to legally win the battle for the helmet, but at the same time reports are emerging that will be considering retiring if they didn’t let him use the old model.

That same day, the receiver would have tried practice in your old Steelers helmet painted in Raiders colors.

The first legal recourse does not give results and you do not practice the next day.

The absence of practices tires the Raiders general manager Mike Mayock, who states: “He is not here because he is bothered by the helmet. We have supported him and we have already exhausted all instances. From our perspective, it is time to know if he is with us or not.”

Brown keep looking for loopholes to wear his old helmet, but would be rejected again six days later.

For not attending practices and other team activities, Mayock fined Brown $ 54,000, causing annoyance to the recipient, who decides to post the fine on Instagram.

The day after the fine was posted on Instagram, Brown and the general manager’s faces were seen and the discussion was about to turn physical.

Due, Oakland places him on the disabled list, which pointed to missing the match of week 1.

The receiver is will have apologized Before his teammates and head coach Jon Gruden says Brown will play in week 1.

Once again, the receiver goes to social networks to leave his team. On Instagram he asks to be released and the team accesses hours later.

Having fined him more than $ 250,000, the nearly $ 30 million guaranteed upon arrival in Oakland were void and there was no penalty for cutting him.

That same day, Brown uploads a video to YouTube celebrating this movement and that includes a recording of a conversation he had with Jon Gruden.

New England takes over the receiver for a year and a 15 million contract, 9 guaranteed. When the agreement is given on Saturday, you cannot play in week 1 and the agreement becomes official on the following Monday.

Brittany Taylor, Brown’s former coach, files civil lawsuit in Florida for three episodes of sexual harassment. Brown’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, denies all charges the next morning

Brown, with the number 1 on his jersey, trains for the first time with his new team despite the lawsuit filed.

Because there is no legal process against the receiver, the NFL decides Failure to suspend Antonio Brown and is eligible to play in Week 2.

Antonio Brown has his first game with the Patriots in Miami, scoring a touchdown in a 43-0 blowout of the Dolphins.

An artist who worked in one of Brown’s houses reveals a second incident of sexual harassment against the player.

The head coach of the Patriots leaves the press conference annoyed by the continual questions about the receiver’s situation.

Officially, New England sets the player free, who was toSentences 11 days in Foxboro.

Before the final week of the regular season, and although the NFL was investigating him for allegations of sexual harassment, Brown goes to New Orleans to test with the Saints, but did not end up signing with the team.

The receiver was accused of assault and theft of a vehicle he had hired to make a move, for which he is handed over to the police in Broward County, Florida.

After these acts, Drew Rosenhaus ceases to be his agent.

After signing Tom Brady, rumors immediately surfaced that AB84 would meet TB12 in Tampa, but the coach Bruce Arians, who was Brown’s coordinator in Pittsburgh, said it wasn’t going to happen.

Brown posted on Twitter that he thought he would never play again

Following the various violations of the NFL code of conduct, Brown is suspended by the NFL for 8 games, even if he was not on the roster of any team. The penalty would be lifted for week 9 of the regular season.

Tampa Bay signs the receiver for one year, being the third team in just over a year for the team.

The NFL announced Thursday afternoon that three players associated with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were suspended for violating the league’s coronavirus protocols.

Antonio Brown, Mike Edwards and John Franklin III will be out for the next three weeks after the investigation of the league, which concluded that they breached the imposed rules. The league’s Players Guild represented the players during the process and will not file any appeals.

The investigation began after Antonio Brown’s former personal chef would accuse him of asking him to get a fake vaccination card. In a report published by the Tampa times, it is revealed how AB’s ex-girlfriend talked to the chef about it and, after she stopped working with the receiver.

Antonio Brown has returned to speak in the NFL for his problems of indiscipline. The catcher had a strange uproar in the middle of the game against the Jets and left the game in the third quarter to mark his farewell to the Buccaneers.

At a time that took many by surprise and upset Tom Brady, the WR stripped off his clothes and subsequently did not return to the field. At the end of the match, Bruce Arians reported Brown’s discharge.