NFL 2022: The chauffeur who picked up Antonio Brown talks about the trip: “He’s a lunatic and didn’t want him to end up in the airport prison.”

Antonio Brown resigned from the Buccaneers midway through the third quarter of the game against the Jets., due to an alleged annoyance with the Tampa coaches, who wanted him to return to the game, but the player refused, considering he was not completely healthy. Finally it exploded and left the stadium.

From there began another traverse, with Brown requiring a shuttle to leave the stadium, as he arrived with the team bus. The images of AB on hold went viral, as if asking for an Uber, but it was not entirely true due to the testimony of the driver who picked him up.

Instagram account Dannyboyhustlehard posted a video hours later in which he was leading Brown, but I did not pick him up at MetLife Stadium, but at the airport, as AB had left the stadium shirtless on a police patrol. So I told it in Pardon My Take.

“He called someone close to him, my friend Jared, who also knows Odell. I’m a bloody gambler, I was betting on this bloody game and I watch the scoreboard, thinking what the hell is going on? I see what AB was doing and I call him, saying yes. He had seen everything, but Jared wasn’t seeing it because he was in Pennsylvania. He started to go crazy and kept calling me. He calls me back and says’ I need you to go straight to MetLife on AB now. Go straight for it. “

Daniel Chalet is the name of the chauffeur and is known by various athletes to be their trusted driver. In the interview he mentioned that he knows Odell Beckham, Sterling Shepard, Saquon Barkley, Brooks Koepka and AB himself.

The chauffeur contacted Brown, but the receiver went to the airport on the police patrol, so they changed course. “This lunatic gets on a police car and rushes to the airport to get a flight to Tampa. He comes in and decides ‘fuck that’. We were exchanging messages and he called me on FaceTime, saying that he couldn’t get on, that they were taking pictures and video of him and that to hell with him. This guy was crazy, he’s got a problem. He was in Terminal C, level 2. He arrived and seemed happy, as if he had scored 9 touchdowns and is already on the go. I arrived at the airport because I know him personally, I know he’s a fucking lunatic and I didn’t want him to end up in the airport prison. ”

Brown didn’t seem upset, but rather looked beaming like someone whose partner just had a baby, and he mentioned the argument with the coaches as the reason for his abrupt departure.

Dannyboyhustlehard and Brown drove through New York for several hours to calm the player down. “We went to the city (New York) to try to forget that. It wasn’t going to happen right away, but I left it in a better place. He wanted to do an Instagram Live and I told him no way. His agent was also telling him not to try. ”

After the events, Brooks Koepka, the PGA golfer and also known to Brown and Dannyboyhustlehard, tweeted that he saw AB boxing with the Paul brothers at some point, something the chauffeur says not to consider.

“I don’t know what you’re thinking. We arranged to go to dinner at a fancy place, but still and went to a Subway for a ham, salami and cheese sandwich.B is a different guy, but one of the best guys you can meet because he’s so much fun. If he likes you, he’s very loyal. Odell is like that too, he has a bad reputation, but he is one of the most genuine people. I can mark him asking for 100,000 dollars and he will surely give it to me. “