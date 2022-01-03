NFL chooses Chargers vs. Raiders as a game that closes the regular season

Additionally, the league has announced the Chiefs at Broncos and Cowboys at Eagles as the two games to be held on Saturday Week 18.

The visit of the Kansas city chiefs to the Denver Broncos, and the visit of the Dallas cowboys to the Philadelphia Eagles, are the parties chosen by the NFL to be disputed on the Saturday day of the Week 18, the last of the regular season.

In addition, the league announced that the game they will play Los Angeles Chargers Y Las vegas raiders at Allegiant stadium, will take place in primetime Sunday night at 7:20 a.m. Mexico.

The Chargers already beat the Raiders once this season, 28-14, in the fourth week of action. AP Photo

All the matches of the Week 18 they are divisional duels.

The Chiefs they have already secured the title of the AFC Westwhile they are officially eliminated from postseason contention. For their part, Cowboys are divisional champions in the NFC East, while the Eagles they are guaranteed their participation in the postseason as a wild-card team. However, the results of the two Saturday games will serve to determine the final placement of the postseason keys for both conferences.

Kansas city started Week 17 as 1st place in the AFC, but lost his position after falling to the Cincinnati Bengals, allowing Tennessee Titans stay on the first rung of the Conference, for now.

Dallas, for his part, started the current day second in the NFC, but fell to fourth place after suffering a disaster against the Arizona cardinals. In the National, the Green bay packers they have secured the first place in the sowing.

The Raiders Y Chargers they will fight, in the last game of the regular season, the last remaining ticket to access the playoffs. Both will enter the game with a 9-7 record, but the Angelenos currently have the tiebreaker criteria in favor, thanks to the 28-14 defeat of their archrivals in the Week 4.