Niurka and her daughter Romina expose their heart attack curves in bikini as “soul mates”

Romina Marcos He traveled to Yucatán, Mexico, to celebrate the arrival of 2022 in the company of his mother, Niurka; However, mother and daughter took advantage of their reunion to enjoy the sun, sand, sea and of course the tiny bikinis that they wore before their followers on social networks.

The first to show off her statuesque silhouette in front of the sea was the young actress, who through her official Instagram profile published a series of photographs in which she dazzled with her curves while tanning with a tiny black bikini, with which she delighted the pupil of thousands of fans.

And although on other occasions he has spoken out against comparisons, in one of his most recent publications He caused a stir again when he appeared wearing a great body in a bikini with his controversial mother, where he asked his fans to take a good look to find out how they are alike.

“Could it be that we are mother and daughter? Love you“He wrote at the bottom of the publication that generated hundreds of messages of admiration and compliments.

For her part, the Cuban star did the same within her official Instagram profile, where she shared the same photograph, but this time she highlighted that in addition to looking almost identical, they also enjoy an extraordinary friendship relationship.

“ROMY says that SOULS TWINS, but without a doubt we are best friends“, He sentenced.

And although mother and daughter surprised with this spectacular image, the absolute champion of the second season of the reality show ‘Las Estrellas Bailan en Hoy’ fell in love with her fans once again, as the temperature rose again with a series of snapshots in which He exhibited his shapely silhouette as he plunged into the crystal clear waters of the sea.

This time Romina Marcos provoked all kinds of reactions thanks to a tiny string bikini With which she wore her tanned skin while posing face-to-face and profile to the camera with sea water up to her hips.

“Smell the sea and feel the sky“It reads as a description on the postcards that they are about to reach 40 thousand red hearts.

