Niurka Marcos and her daughter Romina heat up Instagram posing in a minibikini

Niurka Marcos She is one of the most controversial and beloved famous Latinas in the show business who also has no qualms about showing off those voluptuous charms that she possesses to her recently turned 54 years old.

On this occasion, the actress and dancer took advantage of her Instagram account to share a photo where she can be admired posing with her daughter Romina, where they both wear minibikinis to show off her curves, a situation that fell in love and took the breath away among her 1.7 million fans.

“ROMY says that TWINS SOULS !!!!!!… ..🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 …… but without a doubt we are best friends …… .🍀🍀🍀”, the star also wrote in the photos that she has achieved more of 94 thousand red hearts and hundreds of compliments.

“Beautiful babies 😍😍”, “Beautiful women 😘🤗” and “They are just as beautiful and rich 🔥💋”, were some of the compliments left to Niurka Marco and Romina in the post.

It should be noted that a few weeks ago, Romina Marcos uploaded a clip to her social networks in which she allowed herself to be admired posing in top and thong, while sending a motivational message to his fans.

