NY teacher accused of administering COVID vaccine to minor without parental consent is reassigned – Telemundo New York (47)

NEW YORK – A Long Island woman arrested for allegedly injecting a minor with the COVID-19 vaccine without parental consent is a public school employee in Nassau County who has been reassigned from the classroom pending the outcome of an investigation, the district superintendent told our sister network News 4 New York on Monday.

Laura Russo, 54, was arrested on New Year’s Eve at Sea Cliff after police were informed of the 17-year-old’s alleged illegal injection. She appears to be a science teacher at Herricks Public Schools in New Hyde Park. District officials say the allegations are not school-related and did not occur on school property.

They offered limited comment as well as saying, “The person in question is a district employee who has been removed from the classroom and reassigned pending the outcome of the investigation.”

Authorities allege that Russo had a vial of an approved COVID-19 vaccine at his home, although police did not say where he got it. According to authorities, her son had a friend and the friend requested the vaccine because his mother allegedly did not want to be inoculated against COVID at this time. The teenager told his mother that when he got home he had gotten the vaccine. She notified the police.

Russo is not a medical professional, and neither is her husband, according to authorities. He was granted an appearance and is due to return to court later this month.

Information from Russo’s attorney was not immediately available.