NYC Hotel Week: More than 100 hotels in New York offer discounts of 22% during January and February

The Roosevelt Hotel is one of the participants in NYC Hotel Week.

NYC & Company, the official destination marketing organization and convention bureau, today launched the NYC Hotel Week, “The Week of the Hotels”, which offers discounts of 22% on room rates standard in more than 110 of the city’s best hotels in all five boroughs.

NYC Hotel Week will run from January 4 to February 13 and reservations can be made at nycgo.com/hotelweek.

Which hotels participate in NYC Hotel Week?

Some of the participating hotels are: The Beekman Hotel; Lotte New York Palace; The Pierre New York; The Langham, New York, Fifth Avenue; Opera House Hotel; The Roosevelt Hotel; Hilton Garden Inn New York / Staten Island; The Rockaway Hotel and The William Vale.

“As we welcome the new year, we remain steadfast in our commitment to supporting the city’s hospitality industry, which has shown resilience in these unprecedented times,” said Fred Dixon, president and CEO of NYC & Company.

NYC Hotel Week encourages visitors and New Yorkers to enjoy the best accommodations in town. (Photo: ANGELA WEISS / AFP)

“NYC Hotel Week is proud to support hotels in all five boroughs and encourages visitors and New Yorkers to safely enjoy some of the best accommodations in the city during a time with fewer crowds and more opportunities, ”he added.

NYC Hotel Week thus begins the menu of offers offered by NYC Winter Outing, the annual program celebrating New York City’s hospitality and tourism industry with NYC Restaurant Week, NYC Broadway Week and NYC Must-See Week.

NYC Winter Outing will return for the third year from January 18 to February 13, combining offerings in all five boroughs for dining out, Broadway shows, attractions, museums and the performing arts, with the addition of the NYC Hotel Week deals for the first time this year.

Reservations for the other three programs will open to the public on January 11 and Mastercard cardholders, (also a sponsor of NYC Hotel Week) can enjoy early access from January 6 to 9.

NYC Broadway, part of the annual program and tourist offer. (Photo: Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images)

Covid-19 requirements

Faced with the rise in covid-19 cases in New York, the Key to NYC requires presentation of the vaccination card with the complete scheme for clients and staff of restaurants, gyms, cultural and entertainment institutions as well as for certain public spaces.

Since December 2021, the campaign also requires the proof of a vaccine dose for children from 5 to 11 years old; Users should visit each destination’s website for additional information on security protocols.

