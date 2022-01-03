The New York City Department of Sanitation issued a Winter Operations Advisory for Monday, January 3, starting at midnight due to the possibility of snow coming into our area and ice on the roads.

The agency noted that overnight snow accumulation is likely to be less than two inches in all parts of the city; However, given the rain this weekend, the sudden drop in temperatures can cause ice to build up on the roads.

The department’s salt spreaders are ready and active citywide starting at 12:00 am, and if the snow is heavier than anticipated, the department is prepared to deploy plows, he added. All residents are encouraged to be especially cautious during the morning commute and to use public transportation if possible.

Open restaurants can continue to offer alfresco and road dining. Driveway seating restaurants should be aware that DSNY equipment can spread salt on the driveway.

Additionally, New Yorkers are required to continue their normal garbage, compost, and recycling collection hours, although delays may occur while the Department is in snow operation mode.

On the other hand, alternate parking regulations will be suspended on Monday, January 3 to facilitate winter weather operations. Parking meters are in effect.

The Department is coordinating the snow removal protocol with other City agencies in accordance with each agency’s written snow plan. All relevant city agencies have been notified and the Department will continue to monitor the forecasts as the snow event approaches.

The Time Authority is following the weather conditions. Here the details.