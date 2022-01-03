NYC registers thousands of flights canceled due to COVID and bad weather

“We are traveling with a lot of protection, we have masks just in case,” explains Martina Pollastre, who travels to Miami from New York.

And it is that flight delays and cancellations create great inconveniences for thousands of travelers who, after celebrating holidays with their family and friends, try to return home.

Martina Pollastre also returns to Miami: “If we had a case, our flight left at 5 in the morning and they passed it for 2 in the afternoon and I know there are a lot of flight cancellations.”

Thousands of cancellations were registered with FlightAware, a digital aviation company that provides real-time flight data. To date, 4,200 flight delays are reported within or outside the country and a total of almost 3,300 cancellations.

Just this Sunday, 1,903 cancellations were reported in the country. Airlines attribute the current situation to an increase in COVID cases, creating staff shortages as well as problems with winter weather.

For Tomas Claure, a Bolivian who travels to Mexico: “Covid has already been here for two years and if everyone is getting vaccinated then everything will be fine. And if not, if they have to take care of themselves, they have to stay home ten to fourteen days and that’s it. “

In the city, the JFK airport reported 95 canceled flights, while in LaGuardia 70 flights did not reach their respective destinations.

In addition to airline problems, travelers like Aneudy de Jesus also had difficulty obtaining a PCR test on time. The new policy of testing a day before traveling complicated his trip to Montreal, Canada: “Horrible we were very excited but it is life and it goes through the pandemic. We had a trip planned for today for Canada, two weeks, but we had to cancel it because we couldn’t get a PCR test in time. “

According to the spokesperson for the Transportation Security Agency (TSA), this Saturday alone the agency registered more than half a million people at airport checkpoints across the country. For those who decide to travel by air, traveling in times of pandemic is a matter of following the mandates and taking care of yourself.

