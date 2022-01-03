NYPD launches alert for missing Latina in Queens

The NYPD asked for help locating a Latina who disappeared in Queens on January 1.

“Have you seen Yecely Sanches?”asked the NYPD on his official Twitter account.

He detailed that the young was last seen on Saturday, January 1 at 9:30 p.m. leaving his home on 12th Street in Long Island City, Queens.

She is 5.1 feet tall (about 1.55 meters) and weighs 110 pounds.

“The last time she was seen wearing a black hoodie and black tennis shoes.

Any information on this case can be reported in contact with 800-577-TIPS (in Spanish).

Just last week, the NYPD also asked for help locating a 33-year-old pregnant woman from Queens, who was reported missing.

Annemarie “Mimi” Cusumano, of Ozone Park, was last seen on Liberty and Van Siclen avenues in East New York, Brooklyn, on December 13, according to police.

