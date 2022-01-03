NYPD survives headshot on New Year’s Eve

A police of barracks 25 and ex-marine in the United States Navy, Keith wagenhauserThe 33-year-old miraculously survived fragments of a bullet that hit his skull last Saturday while dozing inside his car after finishing his shift with overtime.

The officer underwent emergency surgery at Columbia University Presbyterian Hospital in Upper Manhattan, where surgeons managed to remove the lead chips in an operation that lasted several hours.

Wagenhauser was discharged this Sunday and greeted with applause by dozens of his mates, the Mayor Eric Adams, the commissioner of Police Department of New York, and other high officers.

Immediately, the NYPD announced a $ 10 reward,000 dollars for information about the attacker.

“This is the promise: we are going to catch the shooter, this is his end,” warned the Mayor Adams calling the officer a hero who left the hospital in a Wheelchair and had to be helped by one of his mates to get up and walk in the center of two long lines of uniformed men who cheered him on.

The bullet fired by an unknown subject who fled the scene, went through the window of the cruise ship and the fragments embedded in the officer’s skull.

Investigators were not clear if it was a stray bullet or if the officer was the target of the shooter.

“” We’re going to catch this shooter, and we’re going to stop the shooters in the city. We’re going to get guns out of our city. Families shouldn’t have to go through this. We want this guy caught. “”Eric AdamsMayor of New York“

Deputy Inspector Chris Henning, who commands the barracks 25 He said yesterday Sunday that he police he was lucky to survive.

“Today is a very, very lucky day for Keith, his family and members of the NYPDHenning added.

“This is a momentous occasion,” he said. “It’s great for morale, it’s great to see a smile on Keith’s face and for him to leave with his family,” said the commander.

Relieved to see our @ NYPD25Pct brother leave @nyphospital standing tall, after being shot yesterday while resting between tours. A testament to the incredible demands placed on NYC police officers, the incredible dangers we face, and our injured brother’s incredible strength. pic.twitter.com/70dkNXJ2zM – NYC PBA (@NYCPBA) January 2, 2022

The commissioner explained that the agent has a fractured skull, and that one of the surgeons explained that the bullet did not reach the vital structures of his head by millimeters when entering his temple.

“We are fortunate and grateful on this New Year’s Day,” said Sewell who was sworn in hours before the incident.

The shots rang out at 6:15 in the morning, which made the officer who was shot awake when he heard the broken glass and felt severe pain in the left side of his head.

The commissioner reported that the wounded agent was assisted by a sergeant after getting out of his car, bleeding profusely from the side of his temple.