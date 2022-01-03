Obatalá accompanied by Oshun will rule in 2022, according to the Letter of the Year of the Cuban independent Yoruba

According to the Letter of the Year released this Sunday by the Miguel Febles Padrón Commission, separated from the state Yoruba Cultural Society, the ruling divinity in 2022 will be Obatalá accompanied by Oshun, so the flag of this year will have the colors white and yellow.

The prophetic prayer of 2022 will be “Illness for misconduct “, and the recommended ebbo consists of putting three eggs to Elegba, then Sarayeye is made with them and they are broken on top of Elegba, three jio jio with which Sarayeye is made and sacrifice is also made to Elegba, with a black cloth and other ingredients.

Among the diseases of extreme care mentioned life-threatening cardiovascular disorders, respiratory tract disorders, central nervous system maladjustment, congenital malformations and disorders of the reproductive system, bone problems, skin diseases and poisonings caused by expired or spoiled medications.

On events of social interest recommended maintaining the highest possible hygiene in households and public places in general to avoid more epidemic outbreaks than existing ones.

They also suggested that the religious carry out waste and cleaning in their cases, taking advantage of the properties of the plants, taking extreme measures in the education of minors, preserving the family unit, take serious steps to avoid domestic violence, become aware of the danger generated by public crowds and plots where several come together to harm other people.

By last, they insisted on increasing the violence in interpersonal relationships and they recommended that parents respect the rights of their children.

Other general recommendations are respect for diversity to achieve a harmonious coexistence, the greater use of green medicine as an alternative.

In the text religious, a call was made to rescue the ethical and moral values ​​of society as a fundamental tool in the formation of children and they recommended the use of good grass, sarsaparilla, white bell and tua tua.

The sayings of the sign for this year they are “the longest road becomes short when you return home”, “love killed love and sowed hatred”, “the head always triumphs over misfortune” and “street lamp darkness in home”.