One of the most original smart watches falls to 59 euros

Dress up your wrist with one of Huawei’s cheapest smartwatches, it’s a real bargain.

The Huawei Watch Fit Can be yours for only 59 euros thanks to this Amazon offer. We are talking about a discount of 70 euros, More than 50%. In addition, you will receive it at home before the day of the Magi.

A smartwatch can be the best companion for your smartphone. Check notifications, monitor your sports activity, use it as an alarm clock or simply wear it as an accessory. The Huawei watch is nice, functional and cheap, you don’t have to spend too much to have a good wearable.

Buy one of the most beautiful smartwatches

The Huawei Watch Fit has a curious and beautiful elongated design. Arrives with a panel 1.64-inch AMOLED and a battery that promises up to 10 days of autonomy. You will not have to worry about the charger.

Incorporates heart rate sensor, GPS and accelerometer, will be in charge of monitoring your sports activity and vital signs. It is also waterproof, is able to survive 50 meters deep. Of course, you can check everything that happens on your smartphone without taking it out of your pocket.

For less than 60 euros you will find very few wearables like this. It has everything you need, even a beautiful and original design, something that is not usually usual in cheap devices.

