“Patients with COVID-19 arrive very late to hospitals,” warns former president of the Society of Intensive Medicine | nndc | PERU

The former president of the Society of Intensive Medicine, Jesús Valverde, pointed out that given the increase in cases of COVID-19 In the country the occupation of ICU (Intensive Care Unit) beds, among patients with coronavirus and other diseases, is already exceeding 90%.

Regarding the other diseases, he mentioned respiratory and heart diseases, as well as surgeries that have been complicated. For this reason, he emphasized the need to strengthen the health system.

Regarding the arrival in the country of drugs for COVID-19 treatments in serious patients, approved in countries like the United States, Valverde mentioned that they are antivirals that have a good benefit in the first days of the disease. As he said, we do not have these products yet in the country.

“Our patients arrive at hospitals very late, after the first week when perhaps these antivirals have no benefit. It is still important to have oxygen, it is the most important tool to face this pandemic”, He pointed out in RPP.

As he said, many infected people approach a health center after implementing an empirical treatment, with substances not recommended for COVID-19, such as ivermectin and chlorine dioxide.

In this regard, he insisted on the importance of an early diagnosis at the first level of medical care with a timely supply of oxygen, in order to reduce complications in the other organs.

“We also see people who have already completed the second dose, but more than five months have passed, we are also receiving these patients, so it is necessary that they get the booster dose”, He indicated.

The predominant age group entering hospitals, he said, is the elderly.

He also stressed that it is necessary to have 1,500 intensivist doctors to attend to COVID-19 cases nationwide, a figure that is double the current number.

