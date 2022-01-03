Payments with QR: in the first month of the new system, 2 million operations were made

The payment system with “interoperable QR”, which implies that all merchant readers must receive transfers from all electronic wallets, it completed 2 million operations in its first month of operation.

The new system, launched within the framework of the Central Bank’s Transfers 3.0 program, It started on November 29 with 26,000 operations per day; a month later, 65,000 payments are made daily, so it operates almost triple than at the beginning. In amounts operated, initially $ 38 million were paid daily, while in the last days of the year the amount grew to $ 120 million.

Thus, the average payment made through the interoperable QR is around $ 1,850, a ticket stating that the tool is used in retail.

The data were supplied by Coelsa, the company that is in charge of the technological support of this new system. In this sense, it should be noted that These figures exclusively include payments in which there was interoperability between the user’s wallet and the merchant’s QR reader, that is, they are provided by two different companies. It does not include cases in which, for example, a payment is made from a Mercado Pago wallet to a reader of a business of the same company. The plan works only with account-to-account transfers, either provided by a bank or by a fintech, with no cards involved.

“Interoperability worked smoothly and the volume of operations for the first month was the one that we projected for the first two months, ”said Coelsa sources. They also highlighted that on the side of payment acceptors, the majority had the services of Payment Market, followed by Fiserv, which offers the QR on its Posnet terminals. On the user side, the most used wallet in the first month of the new system was Ank, followed by Mode (the app created in common by more than 30 banks of the system) and by DNI account (from Banco Provincia, the only leading bank that does not integrate Mode).

On the other hand, they pointed out that within the scheme Mode most of the uses were through the wallet BNA +, of the National Bank. It should be remembered that Modo can be used both autonomously, downloading it on the cell phone as any application, or through the apps of each of the banks that make it up.

Another conclusion of the first month of operation of the interoperable QR payments mentioned in Coelsa is that their use grows strongly on weekends, probably thanks to promotions with different commercial chains, boosted by the end-of-year commercial movement.

The Transfer 3.0 scheme also has an incentive for merchants that consists of a low commission for accepting digital payments with this tool. Whoever receives the payment, be it a business, a self-employed person, a professional who wants to offer an alternative to “just cash”, you will pay a fee between 0.6% and 0.8%. Along with this low financial cost of the transaction, it also must face tax withholdings, which may include items such as check tax or Gross Income, as the case may be.

According to the Central Bank, the plan created “a new open and universal digital payments ecosystem, an innovative scheme that facilitates access to digital payments. Only with a mobile phone, with any virtual or bank wallet that reads QR codes you can make payments with transfers ”. These payments can be made both from a bank account, with a Uniform Banking Code (CBU) or from a fintech account, with a Virtual Code (CVU).

Therefore, to pay with QR and take advantage of interoperability you can use both bank wallets (Mode, Ank, DNI Account, BNA + and others) such as fintech wallets, such as Mercado Pago, Ualá, Naranja X, Yacaré, Bimo, Moni, Nubi, BKR and many others.

The new mechanism “also stimulates greater competition between system actors which, in turn, results in better conditions for both users and businesses, “said the BCRA.

