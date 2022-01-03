Pedro Pierluisi signs measure that would establish public policy to combat child poverty

The governor Pedro Pierluisi today, Sunday, stamped its signature on a package of ten legislative measures, including Senate Bill 293 to establish the Puerto Rico government’s policy to combat child poverty that, according to recent studies, impacts 58% of children and country girls.

“Inequality and poverty is a social evil that we all have to fight, and it is even more latent when it comes to child poverty. No child should suffer physical, social and emotional needs as a consequence of living under the standards of poverty. I have always tried to give way to measures and initiatives at the state and federal level that contribute to our children and their families… ”, expressed the chief executive in written statements.

According to the Institute for Youth Development, six out of ten children in Puerto Rico live below the poverty level. Child poverty on the island has remained between 56% and 58% for the past years. The organization also revealed, in mid-2021, that 291,000 (76%) of poor minors live in households where the head of the family is unemployed.

As stipulated in the legislative measure, the government’s public policy should be aimed at reducing the rate of child poverty and social inequality by 50% by 2032. Therefore, the central Government and its instrumentalities, as well as the municipalities and the Legislative and Judicial branches, must design specific policies aimed at education, economic security, taxation, economy, access to health, food security, among others.

Pierluisi also highlighted other initiatives of his administration to combat this social evil, such as the creation of the “Commission against Child Poverty”, the allocation of funds for a pilot program against poverty, the “fight” to achieve an increase in credit for work and the signing of the bill that raises the minimum wage starting this month.

The Commission that creates the law will be made up of 17 people, including various secretaries and directors of Executive agencies, non-profit entities and three community leaders. Its functions include: developing, designing and executing short and long-term plans and strategies, as well as advising the governor and the Legislative Assembly on all aspects related to child poverty and social inequality.

When 90 days have elapsed from the approval of this law, the Commission will have to present to the governor, as well as to the Legislative Assembly, a report on the work carried out.

Other pieces of legislation that the governor signed into law are:

– House Bill 612: It is a proposal of the Administration to supervise through the Office of the Patient Advocate (OPP) the insurers that serve the patients of the Government Health Plan in order, in this way, to enforce the Patient Bill of Rights. The measure also stipulates that the Health Insurance Administration (ASES) and OPP will develop, in the case of the Government Health Plan, a complaint-grievance system.

-Joint House Resolution 64: This measure empowers the Department of the Family to acquire through the sale of real estate and the real usufruct right for the Head Start Program. This since there is the availability of millions of dollars in recovery funds through ‘Disaster Recovery Funds’ that could be requested by the Administration for the Care and Comprehensive Development of Children (ACUDEN), as a concessionaire.

– House Bill 670: amends the ‘Puerto Rico Condominium Law’ to allow the “Councils of Owners” to acquire “full value” policies against risks to insure original private elements of the apartments and that the owners acquire individual policies against risks to insure their property.

-Senate Bill 445: amends the Puerto Rico Insurance Code to include health professionals who provide services in the Corporation of the Cardiovascular Center of Puerto Rico and the Caribbean in the limits of legal responsibility to which the Government of Puerto Rico is subject to tenor with the Law of Claims and Lawsuits against the State.

-Senate Bill 157: it equates the definition of “psychologist” in various laws.

-Senate Bill 292: clarifies that it corresponds to the Police Bureau to regulate the standardized field sobriety tests and that it will fall to the Department of Health, as well as the Institute of Forensic Sciences (ICF), to approve a regulation on the blood samples required as part of the process.

-Senate Bill 314: provides that the Special Appeal for Access to Public Information may be presented in the Chamber of the Court of First Instance of the judicial region where the plaintiff resides.

– House Bill 471: provides that sports organizations that use public facilities for free may not charge fees or registrations to participants with limited resources.

–House Bill 557: declares March 10 of each year as Functional Diversity Women’s Day.