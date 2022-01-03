“Pray for him … I’m devastated”

What was supposed to be a new year full of joy and new beginnings, has not been quite like that for Michelle Salas who, distraught, shared her visit to the emergency room after the health scare suffered by one of her loved ones.

From the hospital and visibly affected, the Mexican model asked the prayers of her followers in difficult moments for someone extremely special, one of her great companions and accomplices in recent years.

“I do not find the consolation or the desire to pretend that I am fine when I am destroyed inside,” begins her message on the networks.

“I am writing this from the clinic where they are treating him for a small tumor on his tongue that was discovered a couple of days ago. I still don’t really know what will happen and what the options are,” he continued.

“I still do not want to lose faith, there are times when I feel that I have collapsed into 1,000 pieces. I only ask you to please keep him in your prayers and ask for him,” said the daughter of Luis Miguel about his faithful friend Valentino.

It is about his kitten, with whom he has lived for 8 wonderful years. “He has been my life partner for 8 years, my best friend, the being I love the most. Sometimes you wonder why him? But God knows why he does things,” he continued in his writing.

Michelle recognized that the year that is left has not been exactly the best of her life. “2021 has been a year that has put me many obstacles. I broke my ligament, I lost a loved one, the health of one of my closest relatives was at risk and now my love. My kitten Valentino,” he explained with sadness.

All the strength and love for her and Valentino. For his speedy recovery.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

IN VIDEO: The biography of Luisito Rey reveals the hard childhood of Luis Miguel