President Iván Duque spoke about clashes in Arauca – Government – Politics

Several security councils and a reinforcement of security in Arauca have been the main actions of the National Government in the face of the armed confrontations that have been denounced between some dissidents of the Farc and the Eln.

This was reported on Monday by President Iván Duque, who announced that a new security council will be held with the military leadership to learn “details” of these violent events.

“Yesterday two safety tips were advanced. Today I have another one with the military leadership in which we will be evaluating each place in the territory point by point so that this year we also continue to advance with foot increases in strength and with hitting structures“Said Duque in an interview with La FM.

In the last hours, several officials from different municipalities of Arauca have denounced the clashes and there is even talk of more than twenty people killed in the middle of the violent events.

Given this, the head of state explained that “the complex situation is that many of these confrontations take place practically on the edge, on the edge of the border” with Venezuela, where, according to Duque, “the two groups have had protection and protection by the Nicolás Maduro regime ”.

The President affirmed that he hopes this Monday “to have detailed information on new operations” that are being deployed and, once the security council is over, he will refer “promptly to the actions and results in the case of Arauca.”

