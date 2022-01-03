Professor Iñaki Martín, 2021 Family Medical Award from the Royal National Academy of Medicine of Spain

The Royal National Academy of Medicine of Spain (RANME) has awarded Dr. Iñaki Martín Lesende the “General Medicine / Family Medicine Doctor 2021” award. This prestigious award is, as the doctor himself acknowledges, “an important recognition of my career in all areas of my professional life: healthcare, research and teaching.”

This is one of the 23 awards that the RANME grants annually through its Foundation, “in order to publicly recognize the work, dedication, work and trajectory of professionals in Spanish medicine.” The RANME Awards encompass 23 distinctions that are awarded in 8 different categories: RANME, Professional Career, General Medicine Doctor, Teaching Career, Communication, Research, Bachelor of Medicine and Doctorate. Dr. Martín Lesende will collect the award in Madrid, at the celebration on January 11, 2022.

Balance award

Iñaki Martín Lesende (Erandio, 1962) considers that this recognition “is, for me, a prize for balance”, since throughout his 34 years of professional life he has reconciled his clinical care work in different work areas, research and teaching; as a professor at the UPV / EHU Department of Medicine, at the Basurto Teaching Unit, as a Primary Care physician at the Indautxu Health Center (OSI Bilbao-Basurto) and as a member of the Research group on comprehensive care for people with diseases Chronicles of the Biocruces Bizkaia Health Research Institute.

In addition to intensive continuous training, it has maintained a commitment to collaboration with the Health Organization (Osakidetza, Cantabrian Health Service, Ministry of Health), scientific societies (Spanish Society of Family and Community Medicine –semFYC-), as well as with the socio-health o community.

Martín Lesende has led different research projects in the field of healthcare practice. In this sense, the three clinical areas where his teaching, research and competence work has especially stood out are, firstly, the area of ​​care for the elderly from primary care (PC), in priority clinical areas that have an impact on health : frailty, geriatric assessment, its scales (VIDA questionnaire) and computerization (VALINTAN tool), use of ICTs -telemonitoring- (TELBIL project, one of the five global practices recommended by the European Commission to care for patients at home) and which have been replicated in Latin American countries such as Chile or Argentina, to name the ones with the greatest impact. Likewise, the winner has stood out for his communication and clinical interview, especially his first professional decade and, in recent years, in ultrasound.

As a result of his field of specialization, he has also maintained a significant international projection: He participated in the design of the WHO project of “Primary Care friendly to the elderly”, he has given presentations at Congresses of the European Society of Family and Community Medicine –WONCA Europe-, or in the European Commission, participating in projects with professionals from Argentina or Chile (currently), or recently forming part of the expert panel of the Joint Action ADVANTAGE on fragility.

Finally, his teaching commitment has become evident after having served as a professor in the Department of Medicine of the University of the Basque Country (UPV / EHU), where he has been a teaching tutor in the specialty of Family and Community Medicine since he finished his residency (1991 ) to the present.

About the Royal National Academy of Medicine of Spain (RANME)

The Royal National Academy of Medicine of Spain is a scientific corporation under Spanish public law, founded in 1861, and integrated into the Institute of Spain.

Among its objectives are advising the Government of Spain and the rest of the institutions in all matters related to medicine, health and sanitation; the contribution and promotion of the dissemination of medical science through the publication of its Annals, the dissemination of its sessions, the awarding of prizes for scientific works; the digitization of its bibliographic funds in its Virtual Library; the elaboration and updating of a Dictionary of medical terms, as well as the promotion and development of a Spanish Museum of Medicine.