Protagonist of El Señor de los Cielos commits to a romantic evening in Mazatlan

Raul Mendez, famous for his character in The Lord of the heavens, got engaged to marriage with Carmen Muga, who through social networks showed details of the romantic ceremony on the seashore.

Through her official Instagram account, the actress also revealed that everything happened in Mazatlán, Sinaloa, where Raúl placed a huge sign on the beach with the phrase: “Marry me” and after the traditional question, he launched fireworks.

Carmen Muga said incredulous at the romantic gesture of her now fiancé and remembered part of her love story.

“I can’t believe what happened last night, I had always dreamed like every girl that one day they asked me to marry him. What happened yesterday was a thousand times better than I ever would have thought. Almost two years ago we started to be friends. That changed just 6 months ago that you became the love of my life, the future father of my children, my life partner. I will never be able to forget that dinner in NY, where we had just kissed on the way to the airport to the apartment and it was clear to you that she was the woman of your life, “he said.

In the same publication, which at the moment has reached more than 5 thousand likes, the young woman reiterated everything she feels for her partner: “I love you with all my heart, you make me the happiest woman in the universe every day and now we are going to get married. I would give you a thousand times more YES I WANT ”.

For his part, Raúl Mendez only shared an image of the proposal on his profile and shook when responding to the publication of his future wife and expressed: “That communication and learning, respect and admiration for each other, be our long and loving way ”.

jram