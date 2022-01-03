Protagonist of El Señor de los Cielos commits to a romantic evening in Mazatlan

Raul Mendez, famous for his character in The Lord of the heavens, got engaged to marriage with Carmen Muga, who through social networks showed details of the romantic ceremony on the seashore.

Through her official Instagram account, the actress also revealed that everything happened in Mazatlán, Sinaloa, where Raúl placed a huge sign on the beach with the phrase: “Marry me” and after the traditional question, he launched fireworks.

