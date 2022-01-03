Puerto Rican actor denounces discrimination against real estate agents in Puerto Rico

The prominent Puerto Rican actor, Ismael Cruz Córdova, exploded on social networks in the face of a situation faced with real estate agents in Puerto Rico, who he said contribute to the archipelago being left without Puerto Ricans.

The artist from Aguascalientes, who has his residence in New York, said that for the past two years he has been trying to acquire a property in Puerto Rico and has not been able to receive service from real estate agents. “Realtors in my country and many individual Puerto Rican salespeople do not receive my calls, texts, or emails. I decided to do an experiment and have my British friend send messages to the same people with his very Anglo-sounding name. He received 100% responses. almost immediate. (I was notified by a single management that some European investors preferred). My heart aches to live this. I have done what I have done in my life on behalf of Puerto Rico and its people, and we ourselves are of This is the way for them to stay with a Puerto Rico without Puerto Ricans. Enough Now. Stop giving our home to people who do not feel or know the soul of Borinquen. While we achieve changes at more official levels, we must act as a community. Support young people like me who want to rescue our land and move it forward, “said Cruz Córdova on his social networks.

The actor has carved out a successful career in the United States after studying theater at NYU. Some of his most outstanding works are his role as Mando Rodríguez in Sesame Street, in 2020 he participated in the HBO mini series The Undoing, while a year before he worked in The Mandalorian and Miss Bala. In 2021 he was part of the television series The Lord of the Rings. His works date back to 2003 in American television series such as Ray Donovan and The Good Wife, among others.

In Puerto Rico, there is a tax incentive for millionaire people from abroad to establish their residence in the Caribbean jurisdiction.