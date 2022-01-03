Puerto Rican flake in New York and Jevián Toledo takes the Maryland title

The Trujillo horseman Jose Luis Ortiz on Friday he broke a tie with his brother Irad Ortiz, son, to win the title of victories of the New York racetrack circuit.

The also boricua rider Manuel Franco He came third in the statistics.

All three positions were defined by a win. José Ortiz won with 185 first places. He was followed by Irad with 184 and Franco with 183. Irad did not ride in the final month of the year while serving a month of suspension.

The circuit is made up of the Belmont, Saratoga and Aqueduct racetracks.

COURVOISIER wins the Jerome Stakes with @joseortiz up for @Kellyjohnbreen and earns 10 points towards the Kentucky Derby! #TheBigA pic.twitter.com/xadoPVw25V – NYRA (🗽) (@TheNYRA) January 1, 2022

José Ortiz won his third New York title of his career and achieved over $ 15 million with his rides on the circuit, including classic victories over Letruska, Jack Christopher and Drain the Clock, detailed the New York Racing Association (NYRA).

Throughout the 2021 season around the United States and Puerto Rico, Ortiz achieved a total of 256 first places in 1,387 mounts. His drives produced over $ 25 million, good for fourth place overall.

On the other hand, according to reports from the United States, Irad Ortiz will return to riding on January 6 at the Gulfstream Park racetrack in Miami. He is serving a month’s suspension by the NYRA. His last ride was on December 5 at Camarero racetrack as part of the Caribbean Classic racing program.

Toledo, Gonzalez Take Laurel Winter Meet Titles https://t.co/hWvN7nfbDG pic.twitter.com/jNkqg53got – BloodHorse (@BloodHorse) December 31, 2021

Meanwhile, the Puerto Rican Jevian Toledo took the title of victories at the Maryland circuit, which is made up of Pimlico and Laurel racetracks, the Maryland Jockey Club reported.

Toledo won with 108 first places, which broke the record faith 102, which belonged to Puerto Rican Charlie Márquez 18 years ago.

The Puerto Rican finished the 2021 season in the United States with 125 wins and over $ 5.5 million in earnings from his riding.