Queen Elizabeth sends a personal letter to a girl who dressed up as her on Halloween

A one-year-old girl from the United States caught the eye of Queen Elizabeth II of Britain after dressing up as a monarch for Halloween.

Jalayne sutherland of Ohio received a letter signed by the queen after her mother, Katelyn Sutherland, sent snapshots dressed as the 95-year-old to Buckingham Palace, reported The Daily Mail.

Related news

The photograph was taken by her mother, Katelyn Sutherland, standing next to her family’s corgis. Katelyn, from Ohio, USA, sent the photo to The Queen on a whim and said she did not expect to receive a response.

The adorable little girl was seen posing alongside her family’s corgis in a matching double-breasted coat and hat in the photos. She even added a white wig and pearl necklace for the full effect!

According to Katelyn, she didn’t think long after sending the photos to the Palace and never expected a response, so the family was excited when she received a response.

The letter, from the queen’s maid of honor, the Honorable Marry Morrison, read: “The queen wants me to write and thank you for your letter and the photograph that you carefully enclosed.”

“Her Majesty thought it kind of her to write to her, and the Queen was delighted to see the photograph of her daughter, Jalayne, in her splendid attire”he continued.

“Her Majesty hopes everyone has a very Merry Christmas, and I am enclosing a little information about royal pets, which Jalayne would like to have.”, the letter concluded.

The letter, dated December 9, 2021, was stamped with the insignia of the Windsor Castle.