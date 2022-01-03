Queen Elizabeth sends a personal letter to a girl who dressed up as her on Halloween

A one-year-old girl from the United States caught the eye of Queen Elizabeth II of Britain after dressing up as a monarch for Halloween.

Jalayne sutherland of Ohio received a letter signed by the queen after her mother, Katelyn Sutherland, sent snapshots dressed as the 95-year-old to Buckingham Palace, reported The Daily Mail.

