Randy Nteka, from working in the stadium to shining with Rayo in LaLiga

Almost a journey worthy of an adventure novel, the French attacker Randy Nteka shines at Rayo Vallecano Despite the fact that he was close to abandoning football when he was 19 years old, but he left his home on the outskirts of Paris to try his luck in Madrid, where he did not have it easy at first, even accepting a position as stadium employee in a regional club.

It all started in 2016, when a agent contacted the young player, who was then a member of a youth team in Linas-Montlhery, but what would be your surprise that that person who promised to place it would turn out to be someone “without contacts” that I try rip him off.

“When the agent contacted me I was not very motivated. Honestly, I didn’t think much about footballI was already looking for small jobs to start an active life, but my father had not turned the page. As long as there was a slim chance, he wanted me to try it, so when the agent contacted me, he made me understand that it was now or never, “Randy Nteka told AFP.

“The agent had no real contacts (…) I would fall from very high, I imagined myself arriving, doing my test week and, if it went well, starting my career. But no, not at all, “explains the 1.89-meter, 80-kg player.

Randy Nteka went ‘for a week’ and stayed six months

Nteka then tried the Ray, who liked your profile, but did not have a place to hire you. The Vallecas club, a neighborhood with a working-class tradition in Madrid, then redirected him to Betis San Isidro, a regional division club, assuring that they would supervise him at that stage.

“I came for a week or two. In the end I stayed for six months on probation”, sums up Nteka. “Lightning was the only thing holding me back. He always told me that maybe they were going to call me the next day,” he says.

Guided by successful French models abroad such as Antoine Griezmann, Paul Pogba, N’Golo Kanté and more, Randy nteka He had to be patient, but faced a lack of resources. To help you, the Betis San Isidro gave him a position as a stadium employee.

In 2017, Nteka spent the entire preseason with Rayo, but the club sowed doubts about a possible contract and the player then decided to accept the adventure of a contract at Fuenlabrada, another club from the Madrid region, which was then in the third category of Spanish football.

“I didn’t even know that club”, smiles now the 24-year-old player. “When they told me that they were interested in my profile I said directly that no. I’m in a professional club, Rayo, I want to shine there, but my situation was too uncertain,” he recalls.

With three goals and two assists in 16 LaLiga games, Nteka has become one of the important pieces of the surprising Rayo, who this weekend faces Atlético de Madrid on Date 19.