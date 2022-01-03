Raúl Jiménez jumped higher than Cristiano Ronaldo

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico City / 03.01.2022 15:10:47





What a duel of strikers that occurred in the game between Manchester United against him Wolverhampton. Cristiano Ronaldo and Raúl Jiménez They had a couple of matches where they fought for the ball and one of them was won by the Mexican in a spectacular way.

This is how Raúl Jiménez managed to jump higher than CR7, one of the highest jumping players in soccer. Jiménez had a better strength when it came to pushing himself and surpassed the Portuguese star who measures 1.87 meters, yes, It should be noted that Raúl is taller than the European by three centimeters with 1.90 in height.

The Wolves beat Manchester United. The goal, of João Moutinho, fell just after the departure of the Aztec player, who had a discreet participation and saw his change for the young forward Fábio Silva at 81 ‘.

Study determined jump height of CR7

But, How much does Cristiano Ronaldo really jump? Well according to a study that was done to know the exact height of the Portuguese, CR7 He is able to jump to finish up to 2.63 meters high.

How was this conclusion reached?

Well a study was conducted where Cristiano Ronaldo did two types of jump, one with his hands on his hips and the other with the momentum provided by his arms.. The first is used to measure the power of the legs and in general of the lower body and the second is that of a jump in real life, in situations such as head spikes in football.

Cristiano was able to jump 17 inches without momentum and 28 inches using his arms to launch himself. Now, if it is calculated that the Portuguese is 1.87 meters tall, the study determined that he can jump up to 2.63 meters.