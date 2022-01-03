Rayados de Monterrey fulfills another whim for Javier Aguirre with an international bombshell

Rayados de Monterrey are preparing the arrival of an international star to break the market and fulfill Javier Aguirre’s whim.

January 03, 2022 10:55 am

Although he assured that he is comfortable with the players he has on the squad, Javier Aguirre is close to receiving his maximum whim in this transfer market at Rayados de Monterrey.

The Basque had been blunt in previous interviews in the face of the wave of rumors that linked a series of players as reinforcements of the Gang to play the Club World Cup after having obtained the last Concachampions.

“We have 20 players. Now I hope that since there are no Olympic Games, there is no Gold Cup, no America’s Cup and there are only FIFA dates, eleven players could not train with me all year. Of the 20 players that we have in the design, we do not train any only once together due to national teams or injuries, “he had said in an interview with Multimedios Radio.

However, before the arrival of Luis Romo in exchange for Charly Rodríguez at Cruz Azul, the managers ended up focusing their efforts on signing one of the Mexican stars who seeks to return to the MX League.

According to ESPN Digital, Rodolfo Pizarro agreed orally with his representative Manfredi Caleca to undergo the medical tests that will determine whether he can be part of the Guadalupe institution.

After an irregular stint at the Florida entity, Inter Miami, where David Beckham is co-owner, Pizarro will try to return to his stellar level that led him to be indispensable in the Mexico National Team and thus dream of a place in the Qatar 2022 World Cup .