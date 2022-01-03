Real Spain confirms the approach of Saprissa de Costa Rica by forward Darixon Vuelta

2022-01-03

The Real Spain It could add another low. The front Darixon Back is in the crosshairs of Saprissa in Costa Rica and this was confirmed by himself Elijah Burbara, Aurinegro president.

“A month ago they asked about him, but there was nothing. He has a contract with us, he has a lot left, about two and a half years, “Burbara told Telecommunications.

Vuelta is one of the important pieces of the professorial attack of the team led by the Mexican Raúl “Potro” Gutiérrez and Burbara let him see it.

“He can play several positions, the previous semester he performed more on the side. But the truth is that (the interest) is not official ”, he added.

Vuelta is 23 years old, has a left profile and can play as a midfielder on the left or as a center forward. In the Apertura 2021 he played 22 games, scored 5 goals and provided 4 assists.